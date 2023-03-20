Previous
Valleydale Drive by mcsiegle
Photo 3102

Valleydale Drive

I found a use for a package of the stupidest, most useless photos I've ever taken (until I find all the others stupid, useless photos). This is for the artist challenge, inspired by André Kertész's untitled picture: https://www.artnet.com/artists/andré-kertész/untitled-a-E_aesmV10bOuVwl6a9rjqA2
I wish my prints had borders and more curves as his do. You can't have everything. I may do more exploring in that overflowing drawer of snapshots. This set was not what I was originally looking for. That bunch may not exist in actuality, except for a very few.
Taken in a house we occupied for a few months after moving back to Kansas and while looking for a house to buy.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021
849% complete

