Mountain Dew by mcsiegle
Photo 3104

Mountain Dew

I saw this display of Mountain Dew soda at the supermarket and thought of the shots of soda cans that Ferry @pyrrhula has recently posted. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a picture of this before going through into the store.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Mary Siegle

@pyrrhula I saw these and thought of you. So many different colors! Almost a rainbow of soda boxes.
March 22nd, 2023  
