Photo 3209
Abstract by means of crop
It was essentially abstract anyway, but this is nicer than the original.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Views
2
365
iPhone 12
15th August 2023 11:47am
abstractaug2023
