Photo 3228
Church Lunch
In Blue Rapids, Kansas. Spotten on the way up to Lincoln and photo taken on the way back home.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
4th September 2023 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Not a very large church if there are only three tables!
September 11th, 2023
