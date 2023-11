Reflection of traffic lights on my black (dirty) car. Taken when I was photographing the traffic lights at 11th Street and Poyntz Avenue at the beginning of October. After I put away the camera, I took some other photos with my iPhone, including this. Posting this very belatedly, along with a couple of other abstracts from the same night, which I have posted to October 5th and 6th, filling in a couple more of the blank spaces on my October calendar.