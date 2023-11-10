Previous
Rule of odds—and moving on…
Rule of odds—and moving on…

Taken after midnight for Friday’s OWO prompt, which is “Rule of Odds.” It’s an uninspired picture of an odd number of Welsh cakes. It’s all I’ve got, photo-wise. Moving on to Saturday.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle
JackieR ace
Now give them to your piggies!!!
November 11th, 2023  
