I’m not here for the points.

And it’s a good thing I’m not! As you can see, the few points I made each throw during that game got immediately cancelled out. I ended that “Pass the Pigs” game with zero.



What keeps me coming back each Thursday is the chance to spend one hour each week with Katy, Kathy, Sue, Jackie, and Vikki. It’s tge friendship, the laughs, and general stress-reducing rolling of little rubber pigs.



A throw-away shot. No need to try to comment on artistic merit, as there is none.