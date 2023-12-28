Previous
Didn't buy, but…what a bargain!
Didn’t buy, but…what a bargain!

I successfully resisted buying this for Frank—dinosaur lover that he is. The price was reduced drastically after Christmas. Didn’t buy, but I showed him this picture. He appreciated the thought—and the fact that it hadn’t come home with me. 🤣
