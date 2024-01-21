Sign up
Photo 3342
Sabot
Jackie's challenge to me:
Have a look into this dictionary and choose a word beginning with M or S and depict it in a photo.
https://phrontistery.info/ihlstart.html
One of the words was "Sabot" which is a wooden shoe or clog.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4516
photos
107
followers
111
following
915% complete
View this month »
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-598
Mary Siegle
ace
@30pick4jackiesdiamond
Here you go, Jackie.
January 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
How fortuitous that you had a sabot to hand.
January 22nd, 2024
