Sabot by mcsiegle
Sabot

Jackie's challenge to me:
Have a look into this dictionary and choose a word beginning with M or S and depict it in a photo.
https://phrontistery.info/ihlstart.html
One of the words was "Sabot" which is a wooden shoe or clog.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Mary Siegle ace
@30pick4jackiesdiamond Here you go, Jackie.
January 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
How fortuitous that you had a sabot to hand.
January 22nd, 2024  
