Negative Space

So I was feeling just a wee bit stressed because here it was late Thursday and I had posted nothing for this week—just filled in blank spaces in the previous weeks of my Flash of Red February calendar. While mulling over several clever, and possibly aesthetically pleasing ideas for a negative space week, as I was brushing my teeth I thought (pardon my language) “ #^*%* this nonsense! Just take some pictures! In some future month, year, or alternate universe, you can do the clever stuff.” So, here’s some negative space.