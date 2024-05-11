Previous
Poyntz Ave by mcsiegle
Photo 3410

Poyntz Ave

Suzanne challenged me to do a streetscape with people. The group of people in the background on the right were taking a picture of a little girl, not visible here as she is Sitting on the ground and hidden by a planter.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
934% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@ankers70 This and the others were taken on Friday evening, but I didn’t remember to post them until just now.
May 13th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise