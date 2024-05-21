Sign up
Previous
Photo 3413
Don't step here with bare feet
Didn't realize I already had this good example of the word 'senticous.' A thistle in the woods at SweetWood--taken May 6th. Whew! Cross that off my list of things to look for.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
6th May 2024 5:09pm
Tags
pigword
