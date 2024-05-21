Previous
Don't step here with bare feet by mcsiegle
Photo 3413

Don't step here with bare feet

Didn't realize I already had this good example of the word 'senticous.' A thistle in the woods at SweetWood--taken May 6th. Whew! Cross that off my list of things to look for.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
935% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise