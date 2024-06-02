Zoom Burst Redux

Annie's challenge to me: "This week how do you feel about going to page 5 of your mcs-gp and redo one of the images/challenges?"



I chose to have another attempt at zoom burst. (Actually that challenge was to use a 5 second exposure, but I chose to do my 5 second exposures as zoom bursts.)



In January of 2022 I shot Christmas ornaments that I was putting away. This time, I started by posing my pigs on the bookshelf. They were too small so I tried a larger silver owl, then went on to a bowl of sea shells and next a basket holding shells. After trying a bottle with fabric flowers, Finally, I decided to just use the shelves with the books and skip trying to add something else in there. So...you get books--Celtic-themed books, to be more specific.