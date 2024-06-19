Previous
Bowls by mcsiegle
Photo 3426

Bowls

A trip of bowls found in Goodwill, photographed there, and left there. Lifted from their background with that iPhone feature I seem to be overusing.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Mary Siegle

Photo Details

