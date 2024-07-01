Previous
They had such hopes! by mcsiegle
They had such hopes!

Last Thursday my pigs were hot, hot, hot! We won four out of five rounds of Pigmania/Pass the Pigs. Someone suggested it was my lucky day (Since I virtually Never Win!) and I should buy a lottery ticket. That evening I bought three—one scratch-off, for instant non-gratification, and one each for the Mega-Millions drawing the next day and the Powerball drawing on Saturday. What did the pigs and I win? You guessed it—zip, zero, nada, dim arian o gwbl. “Well,” I told them, “you DID win those four games!” They brightened at that. They’re ready to win again. You can’t keep pigs down for long!
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Mary Siegle

Susan Wakely ace
Aw never mind Mary.
July 3rd, 2024  
