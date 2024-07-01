They had such hopes!

Last Thursday my pigs were hot, hot, hot! We won four out of five rounds of Pigmania/Pass the Pigs. Someone suggested it was my lucky day (Since I virtually Never Win!) and I should buy a lottery ticket. That evening I bought three—one scratch-off, for instant non-gratification, and one each for the Mega-Millions drawing the next day and the Powerball drawing on Saturday. What did the pigs and I win? You guessed it—zip, zero, nada, dim arian o gwbl. “Well,” I told them, “you DID win those four games!” They brightened at that. They’re ready to win again. You can’t keep pigs down for long!