"The annual meeting of the…
Photo 3435

“The annual meeting of the…

Jiggumbob Executive Council will now come to order.”

Jiggumbob = Thingamabob, Thingamajig, Whatchamacallit

Alternate edit of this photo found here:
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/alternates/2024-07-02

2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2023
Susan Wakely ace
They look so ordinary in this one.
July 3rd, 2024  
