Photo 3499
How can you not smile?
My favorite character from the classic animated version of Dr Seuss’ book.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
3499
Tags
grinch
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-635
Mary Siegle
ace
@allsop
what do you think?
October 5th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Love it! For me better subject than the Grinch!!!
October 5th, 2024
