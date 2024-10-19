Sign up
Previous
Photo 3509
What’s happening out there?
Phil’s
@philn
kittens played outside. I’ve only taken Bug and Babe to the back porch.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
5
3
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
cats
Mary Siegle
ace
@philn
inspired by your photo of Goldie and Smokey all tuckered out from playing outside, I decided to document B & B’s trip onto the screened in porch. Now I need to take my lazy butt out of the rocker out here and do something useful.
October 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I can’t believe how big they now are.
October 19th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
@wakelys
Me neither.
October 19th, 2024
*lynn
ace
I'm sure they are very happy sitting there with a view and the warm sunshine.
October 19th, 2024
katy
ace
they are getting so big and look so curious. Probably a good idea to keep yours closer until they know for certain where they belong
October 19th, 2024
