What’s happening out there? by mcsiegle
What’s happening out there?

Phil’s @philn kittens played outside. I’ve only taken Bug and Babe to the back porch.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Mary Siegle ace
@philn inspired by your photo of Goldie and Smokey all tuckered out from playing outside, I decided to document B & B’s trip onto the screened in porch. Now I need to take my lazy butt out of the rocker out here and do something useful.
October 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I can’t believe how big they now are.
October 19th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
@wakelys Me neither.
October 19th, 2024  
*lynn ace
I'm sure they are very happy sitting there with a view and the warm sunshine.
October 19th, 2024  
katy ace
they are getting so big and look so curious. Probably a good idea to keep yours closer until they know for certain where they belong
October 19th, 2024  
