Always in the proletariat—never salariat. by mcsiegle
Always an hourly wage earner — never a salaried professional. Just one of the things I’ve never been. Should add “good at keeping my house in order” and “handy with tools.” The list could go on and on…
31st October 2024

Mary Siegle

