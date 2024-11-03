Previous
Gently as she goes by mcsiegle
Gently as she goes

Suzanne @ankers70 challenged me to use the phrase "Gently as she goes" because I am recuperating from knee surgery. True, I am trying to go gently (I'd really, really hate to trip and fall) but I saw this as an opportunity to fulfill this get pushed challenge and also one that I skipped two weeks ago to do "an artist photo of shoes." Not sure if this qualifies, but it's an attempt to do something with one little shoe. It was my mother-in-law's little shoe. I've included a couple of pictures that include her as a toddler and also one of her kitten --just because I can, even though kittens do not always go gently.
Mary Siegle

@ankers Here's my response to your challenge.
November 4th, 2024  
@dkbarnett My belated response to the challenge you gave me.
November 4th, 2024  
Absolutely precious Mary! What a treasure to have the shoe and I love how you have incorporated it into this photo
November 4th, 2024  
