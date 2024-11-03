Suzanne @ankers70 challenged me to use the phrase "Gently as she goes" because I am recuperating from knee surgery. True, I am trying to go gently (I'd really, really hate to trip and fall) but I saw this as an opportunity to fulfill this get pushed challenge and also one that I skipped two weeks ago to do "an artist photo of shoes." Not sure if this qualifies, but it's an attempt to do something with one little shoe. It was my mother-in-law's little shoe. I've included a couple of pictures that include her as a toddler and also one of her kitten --just because I can, even though kittens do not always go gently.