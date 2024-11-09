Previous
Next
Brussels Sprouts by mcsiegle
Photo 3523

Brussels Sprouts

What can I say? I like Brussels Sprouts and the Saturday prompt for One Week Only is Food Photography, Frank bought a bunch of them for me and I hadn’t eaten them all. So here’s a look at what’s left.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
965% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Mmmm they look so good!
November 11th, 2024  
summerfield ace
i love brussels sprouts. i steam it then put butter and juice of half an orange with some ground black pepper. delish! aces!
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise