Previous
OWO Sunday by mcsiegle
Photo 3524

OWO Sunday

As Northy says, “Nothing to see here—move on.”
I got behind with the One Week Only challenge and this afternoon was trying to do Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (today). The prompt for today is ICM and the subjects I thought might be more interesting didn’t pan out. I didn’t spend much time with it. I know I would have gotten better results with my camera, rather than the phone, but just don’t want to spend the time taking photos off the camera and putting them on the computer to post. So, here’s a bit of ICM done with the iPhone’s “Live Photo” feature on the Long Exposure setting.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
965% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
It is a terrific shot MAry. There is definite motion here!
November 11th, 2024  
summerfield ace
mighty good, Mary. aces!

thank you for playing along.
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise