OWO Sunday

As Northy says, “Nothing to see here—move on.”

I got behind with the One Week Only challenge and this afternoon was trying to do Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (today). The prompt for today is ICM and the subjects I thought might be more interesting didn’t pan out. I didn’t spend much time with it. I know I would have gotten better results with my camera, rather than the phone, but just don’t want to spend the time taking photos off the camera and putting them on the computer to post. So, here’s a bit of ICM done with the iPhone’s “Live Photo” feature on the Long Exposure setting.