Late—but not a rain check by mcsiegle
Late—but not a rain check

Laura challenged me to photograph a person or people doing sports or exercising. I had in mind to walk over to the park and see if I could find any people playing tennis or the the like. But by the time I got around to it (yesterday—Sunday) it was overcast and…not warm. I got as far as 11th and Poyntz— the park diagonally across from me, and it was obvious it would be a waste of time to go any further. I told that to the phisical therapist this morning and she said “I could take a picture of you — maybe doing some of the “mini squats.” So…too late to really officially count for the challenge, but I’m not giving Laura the rain check I figured I’d have to.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

@la_photographic Here’s my response to the challenge. A bit late, but I can check THAT off my long list of unfinished things.
November 18th, 2024  
