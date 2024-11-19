Babe

Kali has given me this get pushed challenge:

"fur or lace this week?" I just happened to take a bunch of pictures of Babe -- one of our two cats. She loves to wrap herself around various pieces of our furniture. Saturday I took pictures of her in under and around the legs of a tray table (and may posts those if I don't take other photos!) I hope she is furry enough to qualify. If she isn't, I don't know what is.

Posting to Tuesday because I already posted my LAST week's overdue get pushed response to Monday.