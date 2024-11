Nelo

Each year I assemble, on the top of the piano, a memorial to some of those we know who have died during the past year. It’s inspired by the Mexican Ofrendas put up for the Day of the Dead. My ofrenda is not an authentic, traditional one, but includes some of the traditional elements. This year, I put a framed list of people we knew who’d died at one end. But none were as close to us as Nelo, our son’s cat who died in August. So the larger part of the display was dedicated to her.