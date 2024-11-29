Sign up
Previous
Photo 3535
Yep…definitely. They’re absolutely, positively walty!
Walty— inclined to tip over or lean.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
3
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
Tags
books
,
pigword
Susan Wakely
ace
An eclectic mix of books.
November 30th, 2024
katy
ace
Such a creative illustration of the word, Mary!
November 30th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Definitely. Well spotted to depict the term.
November 30th, 2024
