Previous
Get pushed 643 by mcsiegle
Photo 3536

Get pushed 643

My get pushed challenge this week was smoke photography. Of course I waited until Sunday and then didn’t have the time or inclination to do it properly, so here you have resulting iPhone shots.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
968% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@dkbarnett done quickly and not very well, but I did learn a few things that I can use when I take the time to do it better.
December 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, these are lovely.
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact