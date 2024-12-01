Sign up
Photo 3536
Get pushed 643
My get pushed challenge this week was smoke photography. Of course I waited until Sunday and then didn’t have the time or inclination to do it properly, so here you have resulting iPhone shots.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4823
photos
110
followers
105
following
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-363
Mary Siegle
ace
@dkbarnett
done quickly and not very well, but I did learn a few things that I can use when I take the time to do it better.
December 2nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, these are lovely.
December 2nd, 2024
