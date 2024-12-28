Sign up
Photo 3548
Diagonal
At Hobby Lobby. I went around finding (or creating) diagonals for my get pushed challenge--a diagonal composition. I'm posting this and another taken in the store.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4836
photos
111
followers
105
following
972% complete
1
1
365
iPhone 12
26th December 2024 2:43pm
Tags
get-pushed-647mcs-gp
Mary Siegle
ace
@dkbarnett
A diagonal I created with the strings of beads hanging there.
December 30th, 2024
