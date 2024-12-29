Nelo

I designed and ordered this lap blanket from a photo printing site for a Christmas present for Dan. His precious cat companion, Nelo, passed away in August. I thought he might like to use it the way a lap blanket is intended to be used. But to my surprise, he hung it on the wall of his bedroom. I was particularly proud of the way that I got the "I Love You" handsign. I didn't like the looks of the ILY emoji and other things I found online. So I took a picture of my own hand and lifted it off the background (using that iPhone feature I've become so fond of) and then took it into the "Hyperspektiv" app and got this colorful version from one of the many filters. I was particularly pleased that, since I'm right-handed, it was natural to hold the phone in that hand to take a picture of my left hand. When Dan flashes this sign in the direction of Nelo's grave as we pass it on the way to the car, he's using his left hand because he's sinistromanual (fancy word for left-handed).