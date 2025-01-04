Get Pushed 648

Laura challenged me to do something with the theme of new beginnings. I saw the advertisement in the makeup department of the Target store that said “instant transformation” and thought of the message pushed by the makeup industry that you are just a lipstick, lip gloss, lip stain, lip oil, lip liner, or lip plumper away from the new and improved version of yourself. All you need is eye shadow in this or that shade or a foundation makeup that will cover your unsatisfactory skin but match it perfectly.