Get Pushed 648 by mcsiegle
Photo 3550

Get Pushed 648

Laura challenged me to do something with the theme of new beginnings. I saw the advertisement in the makeup department of the Target store that said “instant transformation” and thought of the message pushed by the makeup industry that you are just a lipstick, lip gloss, lip stain, lip oil, lip liner, or lip plumper away from the new and improved version of yourself. All you need is eye shadow in this or that shade or a foundation makeup that will cover your unsatisfactory skin but match it perfectly.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
972% complete

Mary Siegle ace
@la_photographic Here’s my response to the challenge. I hope you like it.
January 6th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
I like it!
January 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great interpretation
January 6th, 2025  
