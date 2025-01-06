Sunday Snow

Sunday it snowed. There was a good deal of already when I woke up and I put on warm clothes and boots and walked the few blocks to church rather than deal with the car. There were about 10 people at the 8:00 mass (including the two priests). It continued to snow most of the day. When it stopped late afternoon I shoveled a narrow path on the front public sidewalk and the walk to our house. What you see here -- on the left is a somewhat abstract pattern of snow clinging to the screen and, on the right, view across the snow accumulated on the flat roof on the back of the house with more snow coming down at a good clip. We got about 14 inches.



For my get pushed challenge to "capture my day."