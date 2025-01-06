Previous
Next
Sunday Snow by mcsiegle
Photo 3551

Sunday Snow

Sunday it snowed. There was a good deal of already when I woke up and I put on warm clothes and boots and walked the few blocks to church rather than deal with the car. There were about 10 people at the 8:00 mass (including the two priests). It continued to snow most of the day. When it stopped late afternoon I shoveled a narrow path on the front public sidewalk and the walk to our house. What you see here -- on the left is a somewhat abstract pattern of snow clinging to the screen and, on the right, view across the snow accumulated on the flat roof on the back of the house with more snow coming down at a good clip. We got about 14 inches.

For my get pushed challenge to "capture my day."
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
973% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact