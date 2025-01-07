Monday Ice and Drip

Monday in addition to shoveling out the back walk (see my alternates album), we discovered it dripping from the archway between the dining room and the "music room" which is part of the addition we had built in 2013. Above that is flat roof loaded with snow and, as seen through the window from the room above the dining room a monster icicle, in addition with other smaller ones hanging from the dormer roof above. There were icicles on the corresponding dormer roof on other side of the house outside the bathroom. Seen here are the monster icicle, the drips forming on the trim of the archway, and the plastic containers arranged below to catch them. It has periodically slowed and dried up, but as I am writing this (late Thursday) it is dripping again at a really good pace. I've just now replaced some of them with a bigger, wider container that is less likely to overflow before morning -- leaving us a path we can still step over.



For my get pushed challenge to "capture my day."