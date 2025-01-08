Tuesday Composition with Icicles Frost and Thumb.

Considering the events of Tuesday, mainly involving icicles on the west side of the house, I've made a super colorful collage featuring Hyperspektiv app versions of icicles from the east side of the house, Frost on the window to the west, and the thumb I injured in the attempt to deal with the icicles and dripping from and around them undoubtedly related to the dripping inside the house (see yesterday's posting) Explanation:



ried to remove the storm window pane from the window in the office. I was able to get the bottom loose, but there were little doohickeys at the top preventing it from coming out. I really wanted it out because it doesn’t stay up on its own and I had been propping it up during the summer so that air could come in through the screening, which I now pushed out of its frame rather than fiddle further. I reluctantly propped the storm pane as far up as possible with a cutting board. It was easy to knock down the monster icicle with a broom handle.



I threw the pieces further away from the window. But there was another monster just beyond it to the left. It was really beautiful and I took a picture of it. (will post that tomorrow) Then, as I got ready to knock it down, the cutting board slipped out from there and the storm pane came slamming down on my thumb. (See my Alternates album for ToonCamera version of the thumb pic--easier to see what's what)



After bandaging the thumb, I spent some time considering how to continue and then I noticed that at the top of that storm pane the little doohickeys that were keeping it from coming out were each held on with a screw. I got a screwdriver and it was so easy to get them off and the guillotine out of the window. I couldn’t have noticed that BEFORE I injured myself?



For my get pushed challenge to "capture my day.