Books -- fish eye enhanced

Mona"s get pushed challenge to me:

"I've noticed you haven't been using your DSLR camera lately. (I hope, you stil have the Canon rebel 6)

This challenge is an opportunity to explore its hidden features, like the creative filters. Try using to become "the fishes eyes" in this challenge and use the fisheye filter to capture a fun and unique perspective with your DSLR."



I confess I took very few pictures this week, with the exception of screen prints for practical stuff. On Sunday I got out the Canon Rebel DSLR and took some pictures with fisheye in mind. But I had previously checked the camera and user's manual, which only mentions how to avoid the "fisheye" distortion of wide angle lens (which I don't have). I didn't see anything on the camera so I took the pictures into Ribbet on my laptop, only to find that those effects are only available in Ribbet on my phone, so I Airdropped to my phone and processed them there. I'm posting the originals in my Alternates album to prove I took them with the DSLR, because the edited ones won't show that.



This shot of the books isn't as fun as the collage of photos of my cat, Babe. But it really shows the distortion of the fisheye effect.



PS While I was posting these, I checked again in the book "David Busch's Canon EOS Rebel T6/1300D" and saw what I had not seen before -- instructions for the creative filters, including fisheye. I tried to access that menu item on the camera and only got "BUSY--Please Wait" which I did -- wait -- for a decent length of time before deciding it was not worth waiting any longer.