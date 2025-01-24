Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3560
Nelo - snow level
The marker Dan made for his cat Nelo's grave in our back yard -- picture taken from as close snow level as I could manage--for my get pushed challenge to shoot from a low angle.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4852
photos
110
followers
105
following
975% complete
View this month »
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
Latest from all albums
3556
3557
620
3558
621
3559
3560
3561
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
24th January 2025 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nelo
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-651
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw. There to be never forgotten.
January 27th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
@aecasey
If you look at the botton of the stake you'll see the top of a jar filled with Cheezit crackers, which Nelo loved when Dan would share a few with her. I had had the jar on the memorial to Nelo I had had on top of the piano and asked him if he wanted to put it out by her grave. That was before the snow. I had forgotten about that. I think perhaps there is a (maybe shorter) jar of cat treats buried in the snow there, as well. Both from the ofrenda on the piano.
January 27th, 2025
Wendy
ace
I like this image. It show the love and loss. The snow adds to the emotions it conveys. For your challenge, you can go lower ;-) Think bug view and tilt the camera up. Fav for Nelo. RIP sweetness.
January 27th, 2025
April
ace
This looks really good at that angle. It's very sentimental. Well done.
January 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close