Nelo - snow level

The marker Dan made for his cat Nelo's grave in our back yard -- picture taken from as close snow level as I could manage--for my get pushed challenge to shoot from a low angle.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Susan Wakely ace
Aw. There to be never forgotten.
January 27th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey If you look at the botton of the stake you'll see the top of a jar filled with Cheezit crackers, which Nelo loved when Dan would share a few with her. I had had the jar on the memorial to Nelo I had had on top of the piano and asked him if he wanted to put it out by her grave. That was before the snow. I had forgotten about that. I think perhaps there is a (maybe shorter) jar of cat treats buried in the snow there, as well. Both from the ofrenda on the piano.
January 27th, 2025  
Wendy ace
I like this image. It show the love and loss. The snow adds to the emotions it conveys. For your challenge, you can go lower ;-) Think bug view and tilt the camera up. Fav for Nelo. RIP sweetness.
January 27th, 2025  
April ace
This looks really good at that angle. It's very sentimental. Well done.
January 27th, 2025  
