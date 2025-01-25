Sign up
Previous
Photo 3561
view from back alley
Taken from a low angle for my get pushed challenge from April. I took this and the other I'm posting on Friday -- but of course I forgot to post until now (Monday morning).
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4852
photos
110
followers
105
following
975% complete
View this month »
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
Latest from all albums
3556
3557
620
3558
621
3559
3560
3561
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
24th January 2025 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-651
Mary Siegle
ace
@aecasey
I don't know why I completely forgot about posting these. I took others with my phone while walking back from church on Sunday, but didn't think to post any of those either. I see I've been seriously missing in action from 365 -- something I need to correct this week.
January 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
This makes the hailstorm that I have just driven through seem insignificant.
January 27th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
@wakelys
Oh, gosh! I wouldn't consider a hailstorm anything insignificant! Though by now the mess in this alley is greatly reduced from the way it was when the snow had first fallen weeks ago. It's icy from the weather getting warmer and then freezing again.
January 27th, 2025
April
ace
Wow...that low angle really emphasizes the icy street conditions!
January 27th, 2025
