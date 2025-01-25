Previous
view from back alley by mcsiegle
Photo 3561

view from back alley

Taken from a low angle for my get pushed challenge from April. I took this and the other I'm posting on Friday -- but of course I forgot to post until now (Monday morning).
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
975% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey I don't know why I completely forgot about posting these. I took others with my phone while walking back from church on Sunday, but didn't think to post any of those either. I see I've been seriously missing in action from 365 -- something I need to correct this week.
January 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This makes the hailstorm that I have just driven through seem insignificant.
January 27th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
@wakelys Oh, gosh! I wouldn't consider a hailstorm anything insignificant! Though by now the mess in this alley is greatly reduced from the way it was when the snow had first fallen weeks ago. It's icy from the weather getting warmer and then freezing again.
January 27th, 2025  
April ace
Wow...that low angle really emphasizes the icy street conditions!
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact