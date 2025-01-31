Previous
What the bug saw? by mcsiegle
What the bug saw?

In a comment she posted on a photo of mine taken from a low angle for my get pushed challenge last week, Wendy @photohoot gave me this informal challenge:
“ you can go lower ;-) Think bug view and tilt the camera up.”
Not sure if the bug in question would be looking straight up, but I took this of the underside of our car as a follow up to a picture I took for that get pushed challenge—one I hadn’t posted. I’m now also putting a greatly fancied up version of that pic on my Alternates album.
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/alternates/2025-01-31
@photohoot Here you go—finally
February 1st, 2025  
