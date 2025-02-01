Previous
Next
What’s this directly ahead of me? by mcsiegle
Photo 3563

What’s this directly ahead of me?

Another response to the informal challenge given to me by Wendy @photohoot to go down to bug’s eye view.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
976% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@photohoot Here’s another bug level shot. Looking ahead rather than straight up.
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact