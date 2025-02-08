Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3567
Bicycle Bell
In the misc metals bin at Howie’s Recycling Center.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4871
photos
110
followers
106
following
978% complete
View this month »
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
Latest from all albums
578
579
580
3567
3568
3569
581
3570
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
8th February 2025 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bell
,
howies
,
for2025
Corinne C
ace
Great pic. I remember those!
February 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh yes I remember my bicycle bell !! - I do not remembering having much use to it in rural Mid Wales !! ha !! -- btw, this must be an Irish bell !!
February 14th, 2025
katy
ace
What a fun look into the past and such a shame that someone has tossed it
February 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close