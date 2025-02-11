Sign up
Photo 3568
Petco 2
Kathryn
@kametty
challenged me to shoot with my phone through things. This is one of three I’m posting taken at the pet store. I always have a look at the turtles—a favorite of mine.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
turtle
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-654
Mary Siegle
ace
@kametty
you can see a bit of the grill on top of the tank. Also shooting through the water, as you can see.
February 13th, 2025
