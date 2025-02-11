Previous
Next
Petco 2 by mcsiegle
Photo 3568

Petco 2

Kathryn @kametty challenged me to shoot with my phone through things. This is one of three I’m posting taken at the pet store. I always have a look at the turtles—a favorite of mine.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
977% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@kametty you can see a bit of the grill on top of the tank. Also shooting through the water, as you can see.
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact