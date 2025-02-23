Suzanne @ankers70 challenged me to do something with "K" I immediately thought of this old song from World War One "K K K Katy" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K-K-K-Katy about a young man going off to war who is in love with Katy, but stutters when he says her name. All week, intermittently I tried to think of other things I could do with the letter K, (0ne possibility--I live in Kansas) or what I could do with the song. It finally hit Sunday evening just before our family Movie Night. Here's our Katy @grammyn seen in screen prints taken a year ago during one of our pig rolling sessions. As a bonus, there's a current song title challenge still going. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAAkrI-aaOE