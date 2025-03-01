Happy Saint David's Day!

In Welsh: "Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!" March 1st is the feast of Saint David (patron saint of Wales) -- a day that people in Wales and throughout the world celebrate all things Welsh.



I had this string of Welsh flag banners and am using them for two purposes:

1. to celebrate Dydd Gŵyl Dewi and

2. for my get pushed challenge to feature triangles.