Happy Saint David's Day! by mcsiegle
Happy Saint David's Day!

In Welsh: "Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!" March 1st is the feast of Saint David (patron saint of Wales) -- a day that people in Wales and throughout the world celebrate all things Welsh.

I had this string of Welsh flag banners and am using them for two purposes:
1. to celebrate Dydd Gŵyl Dewi and
2. for my get pushed challenge to feature triangles.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle
@francoise Triangles! — stacked on top of each other.
March 2nd, 2025  
