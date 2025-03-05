Previous
Tiny Planet Pierre Street by mcsiegle
Photo 3574

Tiny Planet Pierre Street

April challenged me to do a Tiny Planet using the iPhone app of that name.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey conventional tiny planet — more abstract things coming later.
March 6th, 2025  
April ace
Love it! I really like the porch and the swirl of the trees.
March 6th, 2025  
