Previous
Photo 3580
Get Pushed 658
Northy challenged me to "Zoom burst." If I had had more time, I would have put a greater effort into this and also looked for alternate subjects. This is a vase with artificial daffodils.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-658
Mary Siegle
ace
@northy
Here's what I was able to come up with.
March 17th, 2025
