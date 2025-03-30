Sign up
Photo 3587
Get pushed 660
Kathryn’s challenge to me was “soft curves.” This was all I came up with. I was glad to the trees blossoming this morning. Spring is springing, despite the chill that returned today after much warmer weather the last few days.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3585
627
3586
628
629
630
3587
631
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
30th March 2025 9:08am
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-660
Mary Siegle
ace
@kametty
sorry I forgot to post this until past midnight.
March 31st, 2025
