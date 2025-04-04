Previous
April 2025 — Day 4 by mcsiegle
Photo 3589

April 2025 — Day 4

The girls (Maiale is a vintage Pigmania pig; Svinya is a modern Pass-the-Pigs pig) saw me putting away the beads that I used for April 2nd in my main 365 album and squealed with delight! (Yes, I know that’s a horrible stereotype, but they really did squeal.) they begged me to let them pose with the beads. It was not as simple as I hoped. One wanted to use some larger glass beads, but it was difficult for them to get a firm toe hold so they agreed to move over into the faux pearls that I had just used for the other purpose.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
983% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
At least they were smiling by the time you took the shot- Piglicious!
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact