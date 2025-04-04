April 2025 — Day 4

The girls (Maiale is a vintage Pigmania pig; Svinya is a modern Pass-the-Pigs pig) saw me putting away the beads that I used for April 2nd in my main 365 album and squealed with delight! (Yes, I know that’s a horrible stereotype, but they really did squeal.) they begged me to let them pose with the beads. It was not as simple as I hoped. One wanted to use some larger glass beads, but it was difficult for them to get a firm toe hold so they agreed to move over into the faux pearls that I had just used for the other purpose.