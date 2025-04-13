Sign up
Previous
Photo 3590
Manhattan Kansas Junior High School # 2
Tiny Planet Version
Andrew challenged me to take a picture and then process it in two different ways.
You can see the other version here:
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2025-04-12
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-662
,
mcs-mhk
Mary Siegle
ace
@allsop
Andrew, here is the other version. The Tiny Planet app is a lot of fun to experiment with. Not every picture comes out well as a planet or even as an interesting abstract. But really fun to see what I can get. I want to also assure you I have NOT forgotten about last week's challenge you gave me that I did not do, but instead gave you a rain check on. I do intend to do something for that and will tag you when I do. It may not be until the end of the month or beginning of May. We're heading to Ireland this Thursday and coming back on the 28th.
April 13th, 2025
