Manhattan Kansas Junior High School # 2 by mcsiegle
Photo 3590

Manhattan Kansas Junior High School # 2

Tiny Planet Version
Andrew challenged me to take a picture and then process it in two different ways.
You can see the other version here:
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2025-04-12
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle ace
@allsop Andrew, here is the other version. The Tiny Planet app is a lot of fun to experiment with. Not every picture comes out well as a planet or even as an interesting abstract. But really fun to see what I can get. I want to also assure you I have NOT forgotten about last week's challenge you gave me that I did not do, but instead gave you a rain check on. I do intend to do something for that and will tag you when I do. It may not be until the end of the month or beginning of May. We're heading to Ireland this Thursday and coming back on the 28th.
April 13th, 2025  
