Saturday in Dublin

Laura challenged me to make a collage of pictures from our trip to Ireland. These photos were taken on Saturday in Dublin. Bottom left was taken during our tour of Kilmainham Gaol. Bottom right is one of the quilts at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in an exhibit titled “Quilts of Gee’s Bend.” (a rural community in Alabama). Top right is a mural I spotted from the cab we were in (I think on our way to the Abbey Theatre.) Top left is a cool reflection above the stage that formed part of the set. I couldn’t, of course take pictures during the play (nor would I) so the only photos I took are a pic of the pigs during intermission, and this after the play ended before the turned off the stage lights. Later I’ll post more about that day and Sunday.