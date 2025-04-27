Green, Green, aaaand Green

Jackie had pity on me and changed my get pushed challenge from showing our lodging in Ireland as an ad for an AirBnB would. The hotel in Dublin was impossible by the time I got the challenge and I forgot to take a picture when we first arrived at the hotel in Carlow. So Jackie kindly changed the challenge to “Green” on the theory that I should surely be able to find green in Ireland.



Walking from the hotel to downtown there is a place where four or five trees are lit up green below at night. I passed it a number of times before thinking “Green!” — better than other random green items that I’d found. I layered three shots of branches and leaves to make this image.