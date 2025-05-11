Sign up
Previous
Photo 3594
Get pushed 666 # 2
Delwyn challenged me to produce an image that contains bokeh. This was taken with my Canon camera.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
1
0
Embed Code
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4980
photos
111
followers
107
following
984% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
11th May 2025 11:02am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bokeh
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-666
Mary Siegle
ace
@dkbarnett
the best bokeh in this is very small —on the insect in the blossom
May 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
