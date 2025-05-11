Previous
Get pushed 666 # 2
Photo 3594

Get pushed 666 # 2

Delwyn challenged me to produce an image that contains bokeh. This was taken with my Canon camera.
11th May 2025

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here
984% complete

Photo Details

Mary Siegle
@dkbarnett the best bokeh in this is very small —on the insect in the blossom
May 12th, 2025  
